Can a Managed Futures Strategy Come to the Rescue as Stocks and Bonds Struggle?
With both stocks and bonds tumbling in lockstep, investors are turning to alternative investments for non-correlated sources of return. Managed futures can provide diversification and reduce volatility when included within a traditional equity and fixed income portfolio mix.
In the next webcast, KraneShares and VettaFi will highlight the benefits of managed futures and outline one alternative managed futures strategy financial advisors can incorporate into a diversified investment portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why alternatives can help advisors hedge against broad market risk
- How managed futures help investors stay agile when all assets fall at once
- How managed futures can complement a traditional stock/bond portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Timothy RudderowCEO & Chief Investment Officer
Mount Lucas
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
