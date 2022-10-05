WEBCASTS
Burton Malkiel on Emerging Markets: The Next Decade of Global Growth & How to Capture It
In the upcoming webcast, EMQQ and the longtime Princeton economist and seminal author Burton Malkiel, along with VettaFi, will highlight the positive trends that will support the developing economies and outline a focused EM strategy to help financial advisors' clients capture these overseas opportunities.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman with VettaFi will moderate a discussion on:
- The Fed, U.S. Dollar strength and implications for Emerging Markets
- The Next Wave of the Digital Revolution: The internet story accelerates in India, LatAm and SE Asia.
- Historically attractive relative valuations
- The India opportunity as the country enters its own ‘techade’
- China regulation and delisting update/catalysts
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin T. CarterFounder & CIO
EMQQ Global
Dr. Burton G. MalkielMember of FMQQ Index Committee; Professor of Economics at Princeton University
Professor of Economics at Princeton University and Author, A Random Walk Down Wall Street
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
