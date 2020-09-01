SUMMARY

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, moderates a discussion on:

The current fixed-income market environment.

A short-term, yield and risk focused outlook for a recovering global economy.

Using duration, credit and ESG factors as tools to fine tune client portfolios.

Incorporating Nuveen’s enhanced income and ESG strategies in client portfolios to help bolster yield generation.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Margaret Leung Head of Specialist Distribution

Nuveen

Brian Griggs, CFA, FRM Managing Director, Portfolio Strategist

Nuveen

Tom Lydon CEO

ETF Trends

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.