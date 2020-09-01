WEBCASTS
Building Durable Income for Today’s Markets
Unprecedented policy responses to combat the COVID-19 crisis have resulted in bond yields near historic lows. In this uncertain environment, how can advisors still deliver sustainable income for their clients? In this upcoming webcast, Nuveen and ETF Trends will focus on income and its importance as part of a well-diversified investment portfolio in an evolving market environment.
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, moderates a discussion on:
- The current fixed-income market environment.
- A short-term, yield and risk focused outlook for a recovering global economy.
- Using duration, credit and ESG factors as tools to fine tune client portfolios.
- Incorporating Nuveen’s enhanced income and ESG strategies in client portfolios to help bolster yield generation.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Margaret LeungHead of Specialist Distribution
Nuveen
Brian Griggs, CFA, FRMManaging Director, Portfolio Strategist
Nuveen
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
