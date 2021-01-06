WEBCASTS
Breaking the Mold: Approaching Innovation as a Fundamental Factor
If we learned one thing from 2020’s markets, it’s that innovation takes its time -- until it overwhelms us with a flood of new ideas all at once. Market disruption changes how we interact with the world, and the global pandemic has left traditional sector approaches to the market in tatters. But every disruption presents opportunities if you know where to look. In this upcoming one-hour webinar, Invesco and ETF Trends will show how the innovation economy will drive performance in 2021, and the potential hurdles innovative companies may face under a Biden administration.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, as he moderates a discussion on
- An outlook for the 2021 Innovation Economy
- The impact of policy shifts can impact on innovative companies
- How you can incorporate next-gen innovators in a diversified portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Ryan McCormackFactor & Core Equity Strategist
Invesco
Brian LevittGlobal Market Strategist
Invesco
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
