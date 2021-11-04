WEBCASTS
BITO: The First U.S. Bitcoin-Linked ETF
We invite you to join our webcast, BITO: The First U.S. Bitcoin-Linked ETF. Participants will have the chance to submit questions and hear from the team at ProShares who recently launched the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF.
November 11, 2021
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
ETF Trends and ETF Database
SUMMARY
Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:
- Introduction to bitcoin, the Bitcoin Protocol, and the Bitcoin Network
- Overview of futures and bitcoin futures
- Overview of BITO, its characteristics and how it may fit into your portfolio
SPEAKERS
Troy GoldsteinExecutive Director, Head of National Accounts
ProShares
Simeon Hyman, CFAHead of Investment Strategy, Global Investment Strategist
ProShares
Leks Gerlak, CFA, CFPInvestment Strategist
ProShares
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
