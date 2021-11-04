SUMMARY

Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:

Introduction to bitcoin, the Bitcoin Protocol, and the Bitcoin Network

Overview of futures and bitcoin futures

Overview of BITO, its characteristics and how it may fit into your portfolio

SPEAKERS

Troy Goldstein Executive Director, Head of National Accounts

ProShares

Simeon Hyman, CFA Head of Investment Strategy, Global Investment Strategist

ProShares

Leks Gerlak, CFA, CFP Investment Strategist

ProShares

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.