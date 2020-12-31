WEBCASTS
Big Ideas 2021: Technological Breakthroughs Investors Shouldn't Miss
ARK Invest has identified five innovation platforms that are evolving today and causing an increased amount of new technological breakthroughs. Companies that are leading and benefiting from these technologies could present opportunities for long-term growth and capital appreciation.
In this webcast, ARK Invest and ETF Trends will discuss the technological breakthroughs that investors shouldn’t miss in 2021 while helping financial advisors understand ways to enhance a diversified portfolio.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- The impact of the five innovation platforms that are evolving today
- ARK's Big Ideas for 2021
- Potential innovative companies that could disrupt the markets in the year ahead
- How financial advisors can diversify and enhance a portfolio with exposure to disruptive technologies
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Cathie WoodFounder, CEO, CIO
ARK Invest
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
