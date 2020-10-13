WEBCASTS
Beyond Tech: How Innovation Is Changing Everything
It’s never been clearer that the economy is in the middle of a dramatic long-term change. What started as a natural market reaction to an outside threat has become an accelerant for global growth -- if you're in the right corners of the market. In this exciting one-hour webinar, the experts from Invesco will show how the next generation of technology leaders is transforming the world around us in ways that go well beyond FAANG stocks and sector differences.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates a discussion on:
- How innovation is becoming an asset class
- How to go beyond tech investing
- Why the “K-Shaped” recovery changes the old models for growth
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
John FeyererSr. Director of Equity ETF Product Strategy
Invesco
Ryan McCormackQQQ Strategist
Invesco
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY
Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency
FAANG = Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet. Invesco QQQ ETF has exposure to Facebook (4.24%), Amazon (11.04%), Apple (13.62%), Netflix (1.94%) and Alphabet (3.35%) as of 10/13/202020.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are subject to risks similar to those of stocks.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with ETF Trends or ETF Database.
Invesco Distributors, Inc.