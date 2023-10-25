WEBCASTS
Beyond Passive… Why Advisors are Increasingly Looking Beyond Passive ETFs for Their Clients
Throughout both equities and fixed income, active management in ETFs is on the rise. Active management manifests in many ways, including the enhanced ETF, which offers the potential for excess returns while being benchmark aware, making it appeal to investors interested in both passive and active management. Join the experts at Fidelity on Friday, November 17th to learn how enhanced ETFs can compliment your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The growth of active management and how advisors should approach it.
- Opportunities for stocks and bonds in the current market.
- An overview of Enhanced ETFs and a robust discussion of how they can potentially offer more than passive ETFs.
- A breakdown of the Fixed Income market and opportunities within Fidelity’s FBND ETF.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Celso Muñoz, CFAPortfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments
Denise ChisholmDirector of Quantitative Market Strategy
Fidelity Investments
Jessica Stauth, PhDCIO Active Strategies, Quantitative Research and Investments
Fidelity Investments
Ryan McKee, CIMARegional Director
Fidelity Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
