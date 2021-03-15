WEBCASTS
Beyond Meme Stocks: Finding Sustainable Innovation
Innovation has sparked great changes in the global economy, but defining it precisely is a crucial prerequisite to any subsequent analysis. Which companies separate the wheat from the chaff to lead new investing paradigms? In this upcoming webcast, Horizon Investments, Main Management and State Street Global Advisors will sit down with ETF Trends to explore innovation across sectors to help financial advisors target the opportunities of tomorrow, today.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The history of innovative investments
- The role of cyclicality in next generation investing
- How your portfolio can capture the companies driving sustainable innovation
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kim ArthurChief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Main Management, LLC
Zachary Hill, CFAGlobal Macro Strategist
Horizon Investments
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
