Beyond Meme Stocks: Finding Sustainable Innovation

Innovation has sparked great changes in the global economy, but defining it precisely is a crucial prerequisite to any subsequent analysis. Which companies separate the wheat from the chaff to lead new investing paradigms? In this upcoming webcast, Horizon Investments, Main Management and State Street Global Advisors will sit down with ETF Trends to explore innovation across sectors to help financial advisors target the opportunities of tomorrow, today.

April 19, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • The history of innovative investments
  • The role of cyclicality in next generation investing
  • How your portfolio can capture the companies driving sustainable innovation

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kim Arthur

Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Main Management, LLC

Zachary Hill, CFA

Global Macro Strategist
Horizon Investments

Matthew Bartolini, CFA

Head of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

