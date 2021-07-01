WEBCASTS Beyond China and India:

Investing in the Next Generation of Emerging and Frontier Markets

Emerging Market (EM) investing has historically been dictated by EM indices, yet these EM indices are increasingly broken and obsolete by virtue of their narrow country concentration and outdated portfolio construction. These indices overlook the last sizeable untapped EM growth opportunities such as the Asian Growth Cubs - 5 large, fast growing and digitally enabled countries in South Asia.

In this upcoming webinar, Dawn Global Management and ETF Trends will explore why these Asian Growth Cubs serve as an essential diversification to all EM allocations and how the Cubs are now for the first time directly accessible to US investors through an innovative and pioneering strategy launched by Dawn Global last month.