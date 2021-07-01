WEBCASTS
Beyond China and India:
Investing in the Next Generation of Emerging and Frontier Markets
Emerging Market (EM) investing has historically been dictated by EM indices, yet these EM indices are increasingly broken and obsolete by virtue of their narrow country concentration and outdated portfolio construction. These indices overlook the last sizeable untapped EM growth opportunities such as the Asian Growth Cubs - 5 large, fast growing and digitally enabled countries in South Asia.
In this upcoming webinar, Dawn Global Management and ETF Trends will explore why these Asian Growth Cubs serve as an essential diversification to all EM allocations and how the Cubs are now for the first time directly accessible to US investors through an innovative and pioneering strategy launched by Dawn Global last month.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- Why EM indices are broken and why diversifying beyond the EM indices is key to accessing the next best EM growth opportunities
- Thematic investing in the fastest growing next billion people: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam
- Dawn Global’s pioneering active thematic strategy focused on investing today in the economies and industries of tomorrow
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Maurits PotFounder & CIO
Dawn Global Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
