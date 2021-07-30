WEBCASTS
Beyond Basic Bonds: Innovative ETF Strategies to Fix Fixed Income
With yields remaining stubbornly low and inflation in the spotlight, income-minded investors will have to think outside the box to find attractive opportunities. Yet the "outside the box" moniker has typically signalled riskier, more volatile investments. In this upcoming webcast, State Street Global Advisors, RiverFront Investment Group, and GLOBALT Investments will explore the current fixed income market, explain the risks associated with inflation, and touch on the loan and credit space.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- An overview of today's bond environment
- An update on inflation risks and Federal Reserve monetary policy
- Insight into novel opportunities that help financial advisors better-adapt to the current market conditions
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Kevin Nicholson, CFAGlobal Fixed Income Co-CIO
RiverFront Investment Group
Kimberly WoodyVice President, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst
GLOBALT Investments
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
