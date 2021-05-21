State Street Global Advisors

Beware the Bubble: Investing in an Overvalued Market

Stocks have continued to advance through the first few months of 2021. Market valuation rose to an extreme, in line with 2000 and among the highest ever. This could portend a sharp sell-off with any negative catalyst going forward. In the next webinar, State Street Global Advisors, Model Capital Management, and ETF Trends will illustrate how using fundamentals-based models for asset allocation could reduce the risk of wealth-destroying downturns.

June 16, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:

  • Is this is an equity market bubble? If so, why?
  • How tactical managers use fundamental and technical models to determine when to adjust asset allocation
  • How advisors can use tactical strategies to protect clients through turbulent markets

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Frank Donovan

Vice President, Business Development
Model Capital Management

Matthew Bartolini, CFA

Head of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

