Beware the Bubble: Investing in an Overvalued Market
Stocks have continued to advance through the first few months of 2021. Market valuation rose to an extreme, in line with 2000 and among the highest ever. This could portend a sharp sell-off with any negative catalyst going forward. In the next webinar, State Street Global Advisors, Model Capital Management, and ETF Trends will illustrate how using fundamentals-based models for asset allocation could reduce the risk of wealth-destroying downturns.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Is this is an equity market bubble? If so, why?
- How tactical managers use fundamental and technical models to determine when to adjust asset allocation
- How advisors can use tactical strategies to protect clients through turbulent markets
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Frank DonovanVice President, Business Development
Model Capital Management
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
