Benefits of Active Management in Hedging Portfolios and the Coming Market Apocalypse
The market outlook is gloomy, but leveraged funds can be challenging for investors to wield. Meant to be used tactically, they typically can’t be held for long periods of time. But active strategies can dial in exposures and rotate through sectors while offering the potential for downside capture in down markets.
Join the experts at Ranger Alternative Management and VettaFi for a LiveCast on September 20th to learn more. Topics covered will include:
- How SEC regulations and fines can impact investors trying to use inverse funds.
- The flexibility offered by active management and how it can be used to adjust the beta and sidestep some of the challenges in leveraged investing.
- Downside capture and how investors can find performance in weak or troubled markets.
Brad LamensdorfCo-Manager of AdvisorShares
Ranger Equity Bear ETF
David TiceMacro Strategist
Ranger Alternative Management
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
