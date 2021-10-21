WEBCASTS Behavioral Finance From Theory to Practice –

Managing Money For Real People In Real Time

The financial services industry has experienced unprecedented amounts of uncertainty and volatility, with media headlines fueling market fears and contributing to the wider oscillations. As we try to control knee-jerk reactions and emotional responses to market shifts, investors should consider a systematic approach to better manage risks.

In this upcoming 30-minute LiveCast, Stringer Asset Management and ETF Trends will discuss how behavioral finance affects investors and financial professionals alike, offering solutions to many behavioral problems and demonstrating how investment processes can be implemented to help battle emotional biases and keep investors on a controlled path to success.