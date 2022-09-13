WEBCASTS
Be Active: Beating Inflation with Innovation
As the market shakes from inflation pressure, the investment landscape is changing. Innovative companies and sectors are well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape, creating unique opportunities. Join Matthews Asia Head of Portfolio Strategy David Dali and Portfolio Manager Michael Oh, CFA as they review innovative companies and sectors that are primed to thrive despite inflationary headwinds.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief at VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- The advantages an active approach has during uncertain times
- Which sectors and companies may be best positioned for growth from innovation and technology
- How active ETFs may offer alpha, diversification, and a strategy to combat inflation
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David DaliHead of Portfolio Strategy
Matthews Asia
Michael Oh, CFAPortfolio Manager
Matthews Asia
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
