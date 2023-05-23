WEBCASTS
Balancing Recession and Recovery
A recession is possible as soon as the second quarter, but it far from certain – as is its depth and duration. Here’s how to answer questions from your clients about the economic outlook and position their portfolios to minimize risk in the context of divergent outlooks.
Join the experts at State Street Global Advisors, Confluence Investment Management, Riverfront Investment Group, and VettaFi for a discussion about the state of the markets.
SUMMARY
Topics covered in this webcast will include:
- Why quality and non-U.S. allocations are attractively priced on a risk-adjusted basis.
- How to minimize risk through pro- and counter-cyclical exposures.
- The depth and duration of a possible recession and how long the recovery will last.
- How to position your portfolio to generate income and minimize risk.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Matthew Bartolini, CFAHead of SPDR® Americas Research
State Street Global Advisors
Greg EllstonChief Investment Officer - Asset Allocation
Confluence Investment Management
Adam GrossmanChief Investment Officer, Global Equity
RiverFront Investment Group
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Important Disclosures
This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.
