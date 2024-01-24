WEBCASTS
Automation, AI, Factories, and the Future of Robotics
Robotics continue to see growth as an investment theme. With AI developing rapidly, the future for robotics and automation is bright. But what is the best way for advisors to capture the potential growth in robotics?
Join the experts at Exchange Traded Concepts and VettaFi for a deep dive discussion on robotics, AI, automation, and factories. Learn how to incorporate these surging themes into the growth sleeve of your portfolio.
SUMMARY
Topics covered will include:
- How to capture robotics and automation in your portfolio.
- An overview of how AI will impact robotics.
- An exploration of the implications new technology will have for factories, automation, and more.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Zeno MercerSenior Research Analyst
VettaFi
Shachi MerchantVP of National Accounts & Sales
Exchange Traded Concepts
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.