The market faces unprecedented headwinds as the debt-ceiling crisis looms large. Investors can look into defensive strategies that can potentially navigate the choppy waters of the current and projected market environment. Quality, low volatility, and dividend yields are all factors that can help position a portfolio to weather even the toughest of storms. Join the experts at Invesco and VettaFi for an important webcast discussing strategies that incorporate defensive factors.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY — NOT FOR USE WITH THE PUBLIC NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK GUARANTEE

The information does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Dividend Yield: Reflects stocks that have paid higher yields and generated higher total returns over time than lower yielding assets

Low volatility: Describes investments that have demonstrated the lowest volatile securities in the same asset class.

Quality: Characterizes companies with strong measures of financial health, including a strong balance sheet.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

This complimentary webcast is for financial professionals only and is closed to the public.

Invesco is not affiliated with VettaFi.

This email has been sent on behalf of Invesco Ltd. or an Invesco affiliate:

1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309

Invesco Distributors, Inc. 5/23 NA2901500