An Innovative Way for Investors to Generate Income
Even in volatile market environments, diversifying outside of traditional sectors can help deliver consistent income with lower volatility. J.P. Morgan Asset Management and ETF Trends will outline the current market environment and discuss how an actively managed equity premium income strategy can help financial advisors generate a steady monthly income stream.
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- Federal Reserve's monetary policy and its impact on the market environment today.
- A focus on the Equity Premium Income ETF that is designed to deliver monthly income by focusing on stocks with call options.
- How financial advisors can incorporate an active equity income strategy to diversify portfolios and manage risk
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
Samantha AzzarelloVice President, Global Market Strategist
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Hamilton ReinerManaging Director, Portfolio Manager
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
