WEBCASTS
An Advisor’s Roadmap To Risk In 2022
As 2021 winds to a close, many advisors are mulling over how best to position their clients for the year ahead. How should they strike the balance in 2022 between hedging potential risks and capitalizing on new opportunities?
In this upcoming webcast, ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon will moderate a discussion with Newfleet Asset Management’ CIO and senior portfolio manager David Albrycht and Virtus Investment Partners’ chief market strategist and senior managing director Joe Terranova about their market outlook for 2022.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A look at the themes defining equity markets in 2022, such as reopening and the digital economy
- A deep dive on the real risks challenging fixed income, including inflation, rising rates, credit risk, sector-specific risks, and more.
- Why investors should avoid concentration and embrace diversification
- How financial advisors can utilize targeted strategies to help enhance and diversify their investment portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
David AlbrychtCIO and Senior Portfolio Manager
Newfleet Asset Management
Joe TerranovaChief Market Strategist and Senior Managing Director
Virtus Investment Partners
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
