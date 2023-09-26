WEBCASTS
An Advisor’s Guide to the Managed Floor
For a year, Innovator’s Managed Floor ETF, SFLR, has helped advisors capture US equity upside will minimizing the potential for loss through an options overlay.Join the experts at Innovator as they discuss their revolutionary strategy and reflect on its first year of performance.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of the new Managed Floor ETF strategy (SFLR) and its one-year track record.
- A discussion of mechanics and performance.
- A forward outlook, along with the opportunity for a Q&A session.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Michael Zaslavsky, CFA, CAIASenior Investment Strategist
Parametric
John SteinerProduct Manager
Innovator ETFs
Robert HuebscherVice Chairman of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
The Funds have characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Innovator ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.