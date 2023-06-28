WEBCASTS
An Advisor’s Guide to ETF Yield
Advisors seeking reliable yield for their clients have continued to battle interest rate volatility and inflationary pressures, which is why it’s crucial to understand your options when evaluating yield-focused ETFs.
We invite you to join us for a discussion on where to find yield in our current markets, how to prepare for interest rate moves in either direction, and considerations when evaluating ETFs for your clients.
The experts at NEOS Investments and VettaFi will take you beyond traditional investment options to the next evolution of yield-focused ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Seeking reliable income while managing for the long term
- What to make of common yield-producing ETFs in the context of current markets
- An overview of a suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income & tax efficiency
- Your implementation guide on how to potentially use them in client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Garrett PaolellaCo-Founder and Managing Partner
NEOS Investments
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.