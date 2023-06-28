WEBCASTS An Advisor’s Guide to ETF Yield

Advisors seeking reliable yield for their clients have continued to battle interest rate volatility and inflationary pressures, which is why it’s crucial to understand your options when evaluating yield-focused ETFs.

We invite you to join us for a discussion on where to find yield in our current markets, how to prepare for interest rate moves in either direction, and considerations when evaluating ETFs for your clients.

The experts at NEOS Investments and VettaFi will take you beyond traditional investment options to the next evolution of yield-focused ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.