An Advisor’s Guide to ETF Yield

Advisors seeking reliable yield for their clients have continued to battle interest rate volatility and inflationary pressures, which is why it’s crucial to understand your options when evaluating yield-focused ETFs.

We invite you to join us for a discussion on where to find yield in our current markets, how to prepare for interest rate moves in either direction, and considerations when evaluating ETFs for your clients.

The experts at NEOS Investments and VettaFi will take you beyond traditional investment options to the next evolution of yield-focused ETFs that seek high monthly income and tax-efficiency across core portfolio exposures that may be less sensitive to current market risks.

July 19, 2023
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
Topics will include:

  • Seeking reliable income while managing for the long term
  • What to make of common yield-producing ETFs in the context of current markets
  • An overview of a suite of ETFs that seek high monthly income & tax efficiency
  • Your implementation guide on how to potentially use them in client portfolios

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Garrett Paolella

Co-Founder and Managing Partner
NEOS Investments

Tom Lydon

Vice Chairman
VettaFi

