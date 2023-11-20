WEBCASTS
An Active Core Plus Fixed Income Strategy for Today’s Volatile Market
Fed has paused rate hikes, but looking at all of the sectors and lagging indicators it is likely that rates will remain elevated for some time. This could mean greater volatility, forcing investors to come up with a plan that can meet the challenges of the moment.
Join the professionals at Federated Hermes to learn about an actively managed total return core plus fixed income strategy.
SUMMARY
- An overview on rate hikes, pauses and pivots.
- An unpacking of the lagging indicators that are still in play and pointing to a potential recession.
- A strategy built to meet this moment of market uncertainty.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Donald EllenbergerSenior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Multi-Sector Strategies Group, Chairman of Yield Curve Committee
Federated Hermes
Emory Redd, CIMA®Vice President - Portfolio Construction Solutions Group
Federated Hermes
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.