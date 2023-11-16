WEBCASTS
An Active Approach to Small Cap Investing
The universe of small cap companies has tremendous growth potential. Investors who can capture exposure to successful companies early in their lifecycle may see strong, long-term returns.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to learn about a strategy that brings a high conviction, active approach to core small cap investing.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why high conviction stocks from companies early in their lifespan could see strong long-term growth.
- Why active management matters in a dispersed market.
- Where small caps fit in your core portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rob CrystalManaging Director, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US Small Cap Equity, Fundamental Equity
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Greg TuortoManaging Director, Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US Small Cap Equity, Fundamental Equity
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Jen (Jiali) Nusser, CFAVice President, Client Portfolio Manager, Fundamental Equity
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
