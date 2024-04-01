Join the experts at Natixis Investment Managers and Gateway Investment Advisers as they unpack a long-term, sustainable growth strategy that focuses on quality and aims for durable portfolio success.

Nominal growth is slowing, but inflation is starting to recede. This has implications for equity investments. Equities have long been the driver of long-term growth, and as nominal growth begins to fade, Quality often shines. Finding quality stocks is a crucial piece of long-term portfolio health.

