SUMMARY

Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:

An overview of the current global airline industry, including manufacturers and airport operators

Factors that are supporting the airline industry, including low input costs from cheap fuel to government aid

Why air travel has proven to be remarkably resilient to external shocks over the decades

How carriers recovered after the SARS outbreak in 2002-3002

A way for financial advisors to diversify into the airline industry through the only dedicated ETF on the market

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Frank Holmes CEO and Chief Investment Officer

U.S. Global Investors

Dave Nadig CIO, Director of Research

ETF Trends and ETF Database

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.