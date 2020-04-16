WEBCASTS
Airlines Have Weathered Storms Before
The airline sector may be experiencing some tough turbulence now, but the industry has flown through storms before. As one of the most exposed industries to global travel disruptions, airlines have seen a deeper selloff than the market and now look like an attractive bargain. In this upcoming webcast, U.S. Global Investors and ETF Trends will consider the impact of COVID-19 on global airline stocks and consider the potential long-term benefits of entering the market during a recovery period.
SUMMARY
Join Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, as he moderates the discussion on:
- An overview of the current global airline industry, including manufacturers and airport operators
- Factors that are supporting the airline industry, including low input costs from cheap fuel to government aid
- Why air travel has proven to be remarkably resilient to external shocks over the decades
- How carriers recovered after the SARS outbreak in 2002-3002
- A way for financial advisors to diversify into the airline industry through the only dedicated ETF on the market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Frank HolmesCEO and Chief Investment Officer
U.S. Global Investors
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
