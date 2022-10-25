WEBCASTS
Active Strategies for Rising Rate Headwinds
With the Federal Reserve continuing to tighten monetary policy, actively managed fixed income strategies could help mitigate risk. In the next 30-minute strategy discussion, participants will have a chance to ask questions and engage in thoughtful discourse with T. Rowe Price and VettaFi on the fixed-income market outlook and strategies to adapt to the changes ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics we'll be sure to cover in this 30-minute LiveCast include:
- The Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
- Active strategies to help adapt to the ongoing headwinds.
- How financial advisors can incorporate adaptive active strategies into a diversified bond portfolio.
SPEAKERS
Franco Ditri, CFAInvestment Specialist, Fixed Income
T. Rowe Price
Chris Murphy, CIMASenior ETF Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.