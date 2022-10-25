WEBCASTS
Active Fixed-Income Answers to Tight Monetary Policy
The Federal Reserve has implemented an aggressive monetary policy tightening regime, throwing what should have been a safe-haven fixed-income market into turmoil. As we re-adjust to this new rising rate environment, many investors will have to consider alternative strategies beyond the traditional core portfolio mix to adapt to the ongoing challenges.
In this upcoming webcast, T. Rowe Price and VettaFi will review the current bond market trends, explain how active management may be better suited in a more volatile environment, and outline strategies that can help financial advisors diversify their client portfolios for the conditions ahead.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The ongoing challenges of elevated inflationary pressures and a hawkish Federal Reserve policy outlook.
- How an active management approach can help mitigate risks in a rising rate environment.
- How financial advisors can incorporate adaptive active strategies in a diversified bond portfolio.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Andrew McCormickHead of Fixed Income
T. Rowe Price
Timothy CoyneHead of Exchange-Traded Funds
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
