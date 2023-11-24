In this webinar, we are bringing three experienced portfolio managers who lead CGCP — Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF, CGMU — Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and CGDV — Capital Group Dividend Value ETF to talk about how these ETFs can pursue a strong core for client portfolios.

As we close out 2023, we know tax loss harvesting is top of mind for advisors. While this time of year is the typical tax-loss harvesting season, the added factor of significant amounts of cash on the sidelines may make this an attractive time to reallocate portfolios.

Please join us on Wednesday, November 29, for a discussion with Paul Santoro, Head of ETF sales and three Capital Group ETF Portfolio Managers.

Important Disclosures

1Tax-loss harvesting is the timely selling of securities at a loss to offset the amount of capital gains tax owed from selling profitable assets.

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained from a financial professional and should be read carefully before investing.

Capital Group exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are actively managed and do not seek to replicate a specific index. ETF shares are bought and sold through an exchange at the then current market price, not net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV when traded on an exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no guarantee that an active market for ETFs will develop or be maintained, or that the ETF’s listing will continue or remain unchanged.

For CGCP, investing outside the United States involves risks, such as currency fluctuations, periods of illiquidity and price volatility, as more fully described in the prospectus. These risks may be heightened in connection with investments in developing countries. Investments in mortgage-related securities involve additional risks, such as prepayment risk, as more fully described in the prospectus.

For CGCP and CGMU, the return of principal for bond funds and for funds with significant underlying bond holdings is not guaranteed. Fund shares are subject to the same interest rate, inflation and credit risks associated with the underlying bond holdings. Higher yielding, higher risk bonds can fluctuate in price more than investment-grade bonds, so investors should maintain a long-term perspective.

For CGCP, the use of derivatives involves a variety of risks, which may be different from, or greater than, the risks associated with investing in traditional securities, such as stocks and bonds.

For CGMU, Income from municipal bonds may be subject to state or local income taxes and/or the federal alternative minimum tax. Certain other income, as well as capital gain distributions, may be taxable.

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Capital Group or its affiliates. This information is intended to highlight issues and should not be considered advice, an endorsement or a recommendation.

