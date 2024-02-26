WEBCASTS
AB Disruptor Series: The US Banking Transition Accelerates
US banks continue to garner headlines—almost a year removed from the heart of the regional crisis, and with the looming end of the Fed’s program to help stop the bleeding. Commercial real estate’s challenges remain—as does the pressure on banks, which delivered a healthy share of capital. All the while, the Basel III endgame nears.
But a bigger story has been afoot: the incredible shrinking US bank sector. Its numbers, which have withered for decades, are the lowest in over a century. The current environment should accelerate that decline, raising multi-trillion-dollar questions: Why? What does it mean for consumers and investors?
In our latest AB Disruptor Series episode, a panel of AB experts zooms in on key aspects of this topic.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The Banker’s Dilemma: Small banks—and their bottom lines—are caught in a vise. They’re at the intersection of painful crises and the resulting fixes. The ranks of their competitors are growing and more diverse. And consumers’ needs continue to evolve.
- COVID, Rates Rollercoaster and Profit Quest: Lending activities and securities holdings in the pandemic era combined with a sharp rate reversal to stoke the regional bank crisis. And pressure remains. We’ll discuss the current state and this “accelerant’s” impact on structural trends.
- Investment Implications of the Road Ahead: The ramifications for investors cover the capital-markets spectrum—some obvious, others not. We’ll evaluate these impacts through the lenses of key capital access points: equity and debt markets, both public and private.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Rick Brink, CFAChief Market Strategist
AllianceBernstein
Lucas DetorManaging Principal
AB CarVal
James McNeill, CFASenior Research Analyst
AllianceBernstein
Will Smith, CFADirector—US High Yield
AllianceBernstein
Lara CriggerEditor-In-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.