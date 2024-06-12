Investor behavioral tendencies, however, can complicate the process and create inefficiency. A systematic framework can mitigate that, especially if it focuses on quality first and then growth.

Many investors see diversification as the starting point for a sound investment strategy. But it could result in potentially diluted returns. Taking advantage of the strengths inherent in high-conviction, quality investing could potentially be more durable over the long term.

Important Disclosures

1Concentrated references the target of 15-25 holdings in the portfolio.

Investing in any exchange-traded fund involves the risk that you may lose part or all of the money you invest.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus or the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting the Macquarie ETF Trust resource pages or calling 844 469-9911. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Macquarie ETF Trust Funds are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Foreside Financial Services, LLC is not affiliated with any Macquarie entity, including Macquarie Asset Management and Delaware Distributors, L.P.

The Fund’s principal risks include but are not limited to the following:

Market risk is the risk that all or a majority of the securities in a certain market — like the stock market or bond market — will decline in value because of factors such as adverse political or economic conditions, future expectations, investor confidence, or heavy institutional selling.

Growth stocks reflect projections of future earnings and revenue. These prices may rise or fall dramatically depending on whether those projections are met. These companies’ stock prices may be more volatile, particularly over the short term.

Governments or regulatory authorities may take actions that could adversely affect various sectors of the securities markets and affect fund performance.

Large-capitalization companies tend to be less volatile than companies with smaller market capitalizations. This potentially lower risk means that the Fund’s share price may not rise as much as the share prices of funds that focus on smaller capitalization companies.

The possibility that a single security’s increase or decrease in value may have a greater impact on a fund’s value and total return because the fund may hold larger positions in fewer securities than other funds. In addition, a fund that holds a limited number of securities may be more volatile than those funds that hold a greater number of securities.

A nondiversified fund has the flexibility to invest as much as 50% of its assets in as few as two issuers with no single issuer accounting for more than 25% of the fund. The remaining 50% of its assets must be diversified so that no more than 5% of its assets are invested in the securities of a single issuer. Because a nondiversified fund may invest its assets in fewer issuers, the value of its shares may increase or decrease more rapidly than if it were fully diversified.

