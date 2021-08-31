WEBCASTS
A Vanguard Deep Dive: What's Next for Fixed Income
The ETF industry is in the middle of the most unprecedented growth spurt in two decades, with over $560 billion in new assets already in 2021. For every ETF that's closed in 2021, 3 more have launched. Into that maelstrom of activity, the team at Vanguard chose to launch a seemingly innocuous short term bond fund, VUSB, which rapidly became one of the fastest growing ETF launches in history.
SUMMARY
In this provocative 1-hour webinar, the experts from Vanguard and ETF Trends will talk about what's behind the headlines, and why now is the right time for a new take on bonds. We will explore:
- Fund flow trends and what they tell us about asset allocation for the coming year
- How Fixed Income ETFs have evolved with changing capital markets
- The Vanguard Fixed Income Group outlook for bonds, rates and Fed policy
- Where Vanguard's newest launches fit in client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Janel JacksonPrincipal, Head of US ETF Capital Markets
Vanguard
Arvind NarayananCo-Head Investment Grade Credit & Senior Portfolio Manager
Vanguard
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
