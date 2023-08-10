WEBCASTS
A Texas Sized Opportunity
With over 50 Fortune 500 companies and 3.1 million small businesses calling it home, Texas is quickly establishing itself as the destination for companies. Given its friendly environment for businesses, strong economic outlook in comparison to many other states, and talented work force, it is no wonder many businesses are choosing Texas as their home state. Join the experts at VettaFi and Texas Capital for a webcast covering why Texas is becoming the business capital of the US.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- An overview of why Texas is the #1 state for Fortune 500 companies.
- A discussion around the tax policies and regulatory environment in Texas.
- An exploration of why more and more businesses choose to relocate to Texas.
SPEAKERS
Edward RosenbergManaging Director, Head of ETF & Funds Management
Texas Capital Securities
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
