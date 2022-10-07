WEBCASTS
A Tale of Two Themes: Green Hydrogen and Travel
Thematic strategies allow investors to access targeted segments of the broader marketplace, providing opportunities to focus on growing trends and cater their portfolios to areas of conviction.
In the next webcast, Defiance and VettaFi will explore the travel industry and green hydrogen sector to help financial advisors enhance their client portfolios with potential growth opportunities ahead.
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- Developments in next generation hydrogen fuel cells amid the global pivot away from fossil fuels.
- The rising demand for experiences and travel.
- How financial advisors can target these two themes to enhance a client portfolio.
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sylvia JablonskiCEO and CIO
Defiance ETFs
Paul Dellaquila, CIMA®, CAIAPresident
Defiance ETFs
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
