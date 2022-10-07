SUMMARY

Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:

Developments in next generation hydrogen fuel cells amid the global pivot away from fossil fuels.

The rising demand for experiences and travel.

How financial advisors can target these two themes to enhance a client portfolio.

Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Sylvia Jablonski CEO and CIO

Defiance ETFs

Paul Dellaquila, CIMA®, CAIA President

Defiance ETFs

Lara Crigger Editor-in-Chief

VettaFi

Disclaimer

By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.