A murky economic picture may be on the horizon as forecasts indicate the possibility for a third quarter contraction. Markets may become increasingly more volatile should weaker earnings growth sour sentiment. Despite the gloomy potential, investors can seek tactical solutions to market woes through short-term, active strategies that attempt to utilize leveraged and inverse ETFs. Additionally, long-term tactical strategies that aim to weather the short-term storms and take advantage of coming rallies could potentially boost investor prospects.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

Electronic Privacy Notice. This e-mail, and any attachments, contains information that is, or may be, covered by electronic communications privacy laws, and is also confidential and proprietary in nature. If you are not the intended recipient, please be advised that you are legally prohibited from retaining, using, copying, distributing, or otherwise disclosing this information in any manner. Instead, please reply to the sender that you have received this communication in error, and then immediately delete it. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or click here. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Direxion Shares ETF Risks – An investment in the ETFs involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The ETFs are non-diversified and include risks associated with concentration that results from an ETF’s investments in a particular industry, sector or company, which can increase volatility. The leveraged and inverse ETF utilize derivatives, such as futures contracts and swaps which are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. The leveraged and inverse ETFs do not attempt to, and should not be expected to, provide returns which are a multiple of the return of their respective index or underlying security for periods other than a single day. The leveraged and inverse ETFs may also subject to leverage, correlation, daily compounding, market volatility and risks specific to an industry, sector or company. The non-leveraged ETFs are subject to certain risks, including imperfect index correlation and market price variance, which may decrease performance. The non-leveraged ETFs may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to greater risk of loss with respect to its portfolio securities. The non-leveraged ETFs may experience greater fluctuation in its net asset value as compared to other investments. The non-leveraged ETFs may be appropriate for investors with a long-term investment time horizon, who primarily seek capital growth, and who are able to tolerate periods of prolonged price declines. Please read each ETF’s prospectus for a more complete description of the investment risks. There is no guarantee that an ETF will achieve its investment objective.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.