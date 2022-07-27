WEBCASTS
A Strategy to Thrive in a Strong U.S. Dollar Environment
As the U.S. dollar strengthens amid changing central bank monetary policy, global equity investors could find their international market exposures experiencing unintended foreign exchange currency risks. In the upcoming webcast.
In this upcoming webcast, Xtrackers ETFs by DWS and VettaFi will explain how international currency moves will impact investors' international equity allocations and highlight specific currency-hedged investment strategies that could help mitigate the currency risks and provide a purer play on the underlying foreign markets
SUMMARY
Lara Crigger, Editor-in-Chief of VettaFi, will moderate a discussion on:
- How central bank policies will affect the foreign exchange markets
- How specific currency pairs could shift in the short- and long-term
- How financial advisors can incorporate a currency-hedging strategy to capture pure play exposure to foreign equity market
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean EdkinsHead of ETF Strategic Partnerships
DWS
Jason ChenSenior Research Analyst
DWS
Robert BushDirector, ETF Strategist
DWS
Craig ColumbusCEO
Columbus Macro, LLC
Lara CriggerEditor-in-Chief
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.