WEBCASTS
A Simple Guide to Common Sense Equity Investing Amid Rising Rates and Inflation
As rates rise and market valuations grow overheated, advisors have once more turned back to value stocks—only to find that traditional methods of evaluating company value need to be updated. In today’s markets, stable, strong free cash flow yield may offer a more accurate measure of a company’s true value.
In this upcoming webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will highlight the benefits of high free cash flow yield companies, or "cash cows", and discuss how financial advisors can identify and evaluate these attractive stocks.
SUMMARY
Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:
- How free cash flow yield can provide insight into a company’s value
- What investors should understand about free cash flow in a rising rate environment
- How “cash cow” strategies can help financial advisors better diversify client portfolios
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.
Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.