A Quality Strategy to Meet the Moment
Investing in high-quality businesses that generate high and durable profits has added value through various market environments. Quality firms have capital discipline and are thinking long term, providing steady and robust returns. Today, with uncertainty high, Quality investments can mitigate risk and protect capital.
Join the experts at GMO and VettaFi for a webcast that digs into the benefits of Quality and outlines a strategy that seeks to invest in companies with a track record of success at attractive valuations.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- The benefits and consistency of Quality in different market settings.
- GMO’s differentiated approach to Quality investing with a focus on valuation.
- Why Quality investing matters in today’s uncertain market environment.
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tom HancockHead of Focused Equity
GMO
Tom LydonVice Chairman
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
The GMO views expressed are the views of Tom Hancock through the period ending November 2023 and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. This is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security and should not be construed as such. References to specific securities and issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations to purchase or sell such securities.