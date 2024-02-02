WEBCASTS
Looking for A New Way to Earn Income?
Covered calls have proven to be an effective tool for investors seeking to enhance the income sleeve of their portfolio. But not every covered call strategy is the same. Institutional investors have access to complex tools that have traditionally been unavailable to individual investors…until now.
Join the experts at Kurv Investment Management and discover a unique covered call strategy that seeks monthly income while maintaining exposure to single stocks which typically offer little to no income opportunities.
SUMMARY
- An overview of an innovative yield premium suite of ETFs
- A breakdown of how covered call ETFs work
- An exploration of the trends and ideas institutional investors have access to that could enhance your portfolio’s income stream
Accepted for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Howard ChanFounder and CEO
Kurv Invest
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF’s prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (833) 955-5878 or view/download a prospectus at kurvinvest.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
An investment in Kurv ETFs involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The equity securities purchased by the Funds may involve large price swings and potential for loss.
The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset, rate or index. Derivative prices are highly volatile and may fluctuate substantially during a short period of time. The use of leverage by the Fund, such as borrowing money to purchase securities or the use of options, will cause the Fund to incur additional expenses and magnify the Fund’s gains or losses. The earnings and prospects of small and medium sized companies are more volatile than larger companies and may experience higher failure rates than larger companies. Small and medium sized companies normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies, which may tend to make their market price fall more disproportionately than larger companies in response to selling pressures and may have limited markets, product lines, or financial resources and lack management experience. The funds are new with a limited operating history.
The information on this website does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation of any products, strategies, or services. Investors should consult with a financial professional regarding their individual circumstances before making investment decisions. Kurv Funds or its affiliates, nor Foreside Fund Services, LLC, or its affiliates accept any responsibility for loss arising from the use of the information contained herein.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.