Join the experts at SS&C ALPS Advisors and VettaFi to learn about an established dividend strategy that could set your portfolio up for success.

AI-hype could be creating valuation risk in many investor’s core portfolios. Given the macro dynamics at play in the markets, a dividend value approach allows investors to earn income while they wait for market volatility to subside.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

*Rob McClure is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with VettaFi.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Funds.

VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The webcast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.