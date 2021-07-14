WEBCASTS A Digital Revolution in Emerging Markets:

The Rise of 6 Billion Consumers

The once-in-a-generation economic growth engine that was born in Silicon Valley has been copied, adapted, and improved on by emerging economies, catalyzing a digital revolution that has transformed the developing world. Combine the majority of the world's people and internet access via low-cost smartphones and you create the ingredients for what Mckinsey & Co. calls “the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism.” Kevin Carter, Founder and CIO of EMQQ, will delve into the growing influence of this newly-digitized generation, the companies positioned at the front of these trends, and ways for investors to gain targeted exposure to this historic growth story.