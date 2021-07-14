WEBCASTS

A Digital Revolution in Emerging Markets:
The Rise of 6 Billion Consumers

The once-in-a-generation economic growth engine that was born in Silicon Valley has been copied, adapted, and improved on by emerging economies, catalyzing a digital revolution that has transformed the developing world. Combine the majority of the world's people and internet access via low-cost smartphones and you create the ingredients for what Mckinsey & Co. calls “the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism.” Kevin Carter, Founder and CIO of EMQQ, will delve into the growing influence of this newly-digitized generation, the companies positioned at the front of these trends, and ways for investors to gain targeted exposure to this historic growth story.

August 16, 2021
11am PT | 2pm ET
1 CE Credit
SUMMARY

Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on: 

  • The DiDi IPO and what the evolving regulatory implications mean for investors
  • The growing India opportunity and its unique digital transformation story
  • How internet giants like Alibaba, Tencent, MercadoLibre, and Sea Ltd are leading a digital revolution
  • The potential delisting risk of U.S.-listed Chinese companies and the degrading U.S.-China relations

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Kevin Carter

Founder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)

Dave Nadig

CIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database

