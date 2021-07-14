WEBCASTS
A Digital Revolution in Emerging Markets:
The Rise of 6 Billion Consumers
The once-in-a-generation economic growth engine that was born in Silicon Valley has been copied, adapted, and improved on by emerging economies, catalyzing a digital revolution that has transformed the developing world. Combine the majority of the world's people and internet access via low-cost smartphones and you create the ingredients for what Mckinsey & Co. calls “the biggest growth opportunity in the history of capitalism.” Kevin Carter, Founder and CIO of EMQQ, will delve into the growing influence of this newly-digitized generation, the companies positioned at the front of these trends, and ways for investors to gain targeted exposure to this historic growth story.
SUMMARY
Dave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:
- The DiDi IPO and what the evolving regulatory implications mean for investors
- The growing India opportunity and its unique digital transformation story
- How internet giants like Alibaba, Tencent, MercadoLibre, and Sea Ltd are leading a digital revolution
- The potential delisting risk of U.S.-listed Chinese companies and the degrading U.S.-China relations
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Kevin CarterFounder and CIO
The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
Dave NadigCIO, Director of Research
ETF Trends and ETF Database
