WEBCASTS
A Deep Dive on Active Equity
2021 has shown investors that being nimble and adapting to market conditions is necessary... and achievable. While index-based funds have helped investors track market gains, these passive strategies lack adaptability to adjust holdings in quickly changing market environments.
In this half-hour strategy discussion, -- available exclusively to advisors who've researched T. Rowe Price ETFs with us here at ETF Trends -- CEO Tom Lydon will sit down with T. Rowe’s Ira Carnahan, Portfolio Specialist, to dig deep into how active strategies can enhance your client portfolios.
SUMMARY
Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:
- A deep dive into an active approach to core equity exposure
- How security selection can make all the difference without disrupting core sector weightings
- Active performance "myth busting" from seasoned equity managers
SPEAKERS
Ira CarnahanPortfolio Specialist
T. Rowe Price
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
