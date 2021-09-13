WEBCASTS

A Deep Dive on Active Equity

2021 has shown investors that being nimble and adapting to market conditions is necessary... and achievable. While index-based funds have helped investors track market gains, these passive strategies lack adaptability to adjust holdings in quickly changing market environments. 

In this half-hour strategy discussion, -- available exclusively to advisors who've researched T. Rowe Price ETFs with us here at ETF Trends -- CEO Tom Lydon will sit down with T. Rowe’s Ira Carnahan, Portfolio Specialist, to dig deep into how active strategies can enhance your client portfolios.

September 30, 2021
9:30a PT | 12:30p ET
SUMMARY

Topics we will cover in this half hour LiveCast include:

  • A deep dive into an active approach to core equity exposure
  • How security selection can make all the difference without disrupting core sector weightings
  • Active performance "myth busting" from seasoned equity managers

SPEAKERS

Ira Carnahan

Portfolio Specialist
T. Rowe Price

Tom Lydon

CEO
ETF Trends

