A Deep Dive into Fine Tuning Your Portfolio
With 2024 continuing to see uncertainty, advisors need strategies to help address hard-to-predict markets. Join Fidelity Investments Institutional Portfolio Manager Michael Hagopian for this 30-minute LiveCast to hear how Fidelity’s Enhanced ETFs are constructed to identify both traditional and non-traditional long-term drivers of risk and return to achieve a differentiated, low-cost source of potential alpha.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Details around the construction of Fidelity's Enhanced ETF suite
- How to incorporate these core active equity exposures into your clients' portfolios to target specific outcomes
SPEAKERS
Michael HagopianInstitutional Portfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
