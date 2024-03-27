WEBCASTS
A Deep Dive into Building High Conviction Portfolios
Researching opportunities and seeking to mitigate risk can be the building blocks to design a strong core portfolio.
Join the experts at Fidelity Investments in this 30-minute LiveCast to hear all about how they’ve constructed their Fundamental ETFs to pursue competitive risk-adjusted returns for your clients over the long-term.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- A discussion covering Fidelity’s core active equity strategies that curate Fidelity’s highest conviction ideas into a single ETF
- How their Fundamental ETFs maintain style consistency through a well-defined risk management process
SPEAKERS
Jessica Stauth, PhDCIO: Active Strategies, Quantitative Research and Investments
Fidelity Investments
Benjamin Treacy, CFAInstitutional Portfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
