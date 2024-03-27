WEBCASTS

A Deep Dive into Building High Conviction Portfolios

Researching opportunities and seeking to mitigate risk can be the building blocks to design a strong core portfolio. 

Join the experts at Fidelity Investments in this 30-minute LiveCast to hear all about how they’ve constructed their Fundamental ETFs to pursue competitive risk-adjusted returns for your clients over the long-term.

April 16, 2024
12pm PT | 3pm ET
Already Registered? Click here »

SUMMARY

Topics will include:

  • A discussion covering Fidelity’s core active equity strategies that curate Fidelity’s highest conviction ideas into a single ETF
  • How their Fundamental ETFs maintain style consistency through a well-defined risk management process

SPEAKERS

Jessica Stauth, PhD

CIO: Active Strategies, Quantitative Research and Investments
Fidelity Investments

Benjamin Treacy, CFA

Institutional Portfolio Manager
Fidelity Investments

Todd Rosenbluth

Head of Research
VettaFi

Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Important Disclosures

Fidelity Investments and VettaFi are not affiliated.