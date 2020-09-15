WEBCASTS A Better Pie: Asset Allocation for the Next 5 Years

For many advisors, it’s hardly obvious what the next year holds. Looking beyond the short term issues of political outcomes, we believe that advisors need to understand the broad themes that may continue to drive returns. In this one-hour webinar, Jim McDonald, Chief Investment Strategist at Northern Trust, presents the firms five year outlook, with comprehensive guidance on fixed income, equity and alternative allocations that may provide long term growth and capital preservation. From China to Climate Change, this presentation will cover all of the bases, and leave room for your questions.