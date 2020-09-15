WEBCASTS
A Better Pie: Asset Allocation for the Next 5 Years
For many advisors, it’s hardly obvious what the next year holds. Looking beyond the short term issues of political outcomes, we believe that advisors need to understand the broad themes that may continue to drive returns. In this one-hour webinar, Jim McDonald, Chief Investment Strategist at Northern Trust, presents the firms five year outlook, with comprehensive guidance on fixed income, equity and alternative allocations that may provide long term growth and capital preservation. From China to Climate Change, this presentation will cover all of the bases, and leave room for your questions.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- How the global economy is in a period of retooling - and what that means for your portfolio
- Where the cracks in capitalism are showing
- The rise (and constraints) of Modern Monetary Theory
- Real talk on U.S. and Global Inflation
Accepted for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jim McDonaldChief Investment Strategist
Northern Trust Asset Management
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
