As we get ready for the next step in the telecommunications evolution, investors should be prepared for the onset of the 5G network and other technology innovations, and how it will reshape the economy. In this upcoming webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will delve into disruptive advances in 5G networks, internet and technology industries, along with ways financial advisors can best capitalize on the developments ahead.

Disclaimer By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees

Join Sean O'Hara of Pacer ETFs and Tom Lydon of ETF Trends as they discuss:

Please enable Javascript on your browser so you can proceed with the registration.

Important Disclosures

For financial professional use only. Not for use with the investing public.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Pacer ETFs are distributed by Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, and an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.