5G, Technology and Internet and How to Invest Today
As we get ready for the next step in the telecommunications evolution, investors should be prepared for the onset of the 5G network and other technology innovations, and how it will reshape the economy. In this upcoming webcast, Pacer ETFs and ETF Trends will delve into disruptive advances in 5G networks, internet and technology industries, along with ways financial advisors can best capitalize on the developments ahead.
SUMMARY
Join Sean O'Hara of Pacer ETFs and Tom Lydon of ETF Trends as they discuss:
- An overview of the current technological developments and how they will reshape the way we interact with the world
- Focus on 5G, internet and other technological advances
- A targeted strategy to capture growth in disruptive technologies
- How financial advisors can capitalize on thematic growth trends and yield opportunities associated with 5G, the internet and greater reliance on cloud computing
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Sean O'HaraPresident
Pacer ETFs Distributors
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
