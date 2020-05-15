WEBCASTS
5 Phases to Surviving A Sustained Drawdown
For Helios Quantitative Research, there are five phases to a sustained drawdown that need to be understood to allow for a better chance at success. In this upcoming webcast, Helios Quantitative Research and ETF Trends will dig deep into how Helios brings institutional capabilities to retail advisors and discuss each sustained drawdown phase in detail: 1) Preparation 2) Initial response 3) Information gathering 4) Secondary response(s) and the 5) Reinvestment/Recapture period.
SUMMARY
Join Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends as he moderates a discussion on:
- What are top asset management firms doing during this crisis
- How to prepare for the next market downturn
- How to have confidence when you need it most
- Why there is no mathematic premise that beats a prudent benchmark at all times
- How to implement quantitative scoring methodology within your client allocation model
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Chris ShubaFounder
Helios Quantitative Research
Joe MallenChief Investment Officer
Helios Quantitative Research
Tom LydonCEO
ETF Trends
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with ETF Trends and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to the ETF Trends' Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.