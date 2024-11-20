SUMMARY

Topics will include:

How the election and current events are impacting the issuance of municipal bonds.

How municipal bonds stack up compared to the rest of the fixed income space.

Municipal bond strategies and where they may fit within a diversified investment portfolio.

This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, The ETF Institute for the CETF® designation and The American College of Financial Services.

CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.

SPEAKERS

Jonathan Mondillo Head of US Fixed Income

abrdn

John Cerrone Senior Regional Director

abrdn

Kirsten Chang Senior Industry Analyst

VettaFi

Disclaimer

