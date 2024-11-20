WEBCASTS
2025 Municipal Bond Outlook: Building a pathway to tax-advantaged income
Municipal bonds have had a strong showing year-to-date and continue to represent an important tool for potentially generating tax-advantaged income within a diversified investment portfolio. What’s more, the impact of the election and Federal Reserve rate cuts may offer additional opportunities for this unique asset class to flourish.
Join the experts at abrdn as they discuss the nuances of municipal bond investing, how current events are shaping the opportunities for this asset class as we head into 2025, and where municipal bonds may fit within your fixed-income allocation.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How the election and current events are impacting the issuance of municipal bonds.
- How municipal bonds stack up compared to the rest of the fixed income space.
- Municipal bond strategies and where they may fit within a diversified investment portfolio.
This program is pending acceptance for one hour of continuing education (CE) credit by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards for the CFP® designation, The Investment and Wealth Institute for CIMA®, CPWA®, RMA®, and CIMC designations, The ETF Institute for the CETF® designation and The American College of Financial Services.
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Jonathan MondilloHead of US Fixed Income
abrdn
John CerroneSenior Regional Director
abrdn
Kirsten ChangSenior Industry Analyst
VettaFi
Disclaimer
Important Disclosures
Fixed income securities are subject to certain risks including, but not limited to: interest rate (changes in interest rates may cause a decline in the market value of an investment), credit (changes in the financial condition of the issuer, borrower, counterparty, or underlying collateral), prepayment (debt issuers may repay or refinance their loans or obligations earlier than anticipated), call (some bonds allow the issuer to call a bond for redemption before it matures), and extension (principal repayments may not occur as quickly as anticipated, causing the expected maturity of a security to increase).
Municipal securities can be affected by adverse tax, legislative or political changes and the financial condition of the issuers of municipal securities.
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.
