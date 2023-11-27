WEBCASTS
2024 Midstream/MLP Outlook: Can the Positive Momentum Continue?
Energy infrastructure has enjoyed tailwinds in recent years from solid free cash flow generation and positive dividend trends. Will 2024 bring more of the same? Join the experts at VettaFi and SS&C ALPS Advisors for a webcast covering the midstream/MLP outlook for 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- Why the outlook for midstream dividends remains strong based on recent trends and company guidance
- How free cash flow generation continues to be a tailwind for this space
- How the macro environment may be supportive for midstream/MLPs
- Index valuations and yields
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Paul Baiocchi, CFA*Chief ETF Strategist
SS&C ALPS Advisors
Stacey Morris, CFAHead of Energy Research
VettaFi
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Important Disclosures
INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.
All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.
*Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.
ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with VettaFi and the Alerian Index Series.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF and Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF.
VettaFi and its affiliates (collectively, “VettaFi”) are not investment advisors, and VettaFi makes no representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investment fund or other vehicle. The LiveCast should not be construed as providing individual advice of any kind, including, but not limited to, investment, tax or legal.