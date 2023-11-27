WEBCASTS
2024 Investment Outlook: Stay on Pause
2023’s recession never materialized, but markets remain at the mercy of elevated rates. Along with AI’s deflationary impact, high bond volatility, and general market uncertainty, investors are seeking strategies to steady portfolios in 2024. By leveraging strategies with built-in risk management, investors can stay cautiously invested, maintain diversification, and capture potential short-term gains in the equity market.
Join the experts at VettaFi and Innovator ETFs for a webcast diving into the market risks, portfolio strategies, and potential rewards awaiting saavy investors in 2024.
SUMMARY
Topics will include:
- How to position your portfolio amid continued, restrictive rates
- How to respond if rates are cut before a decrease in inflation
- What AI’s deflationary impacts, deglobalization trends, and shifting demographics in U.S. labor market mean for your portfolio
Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/IWI/The American College Board CE credit for live and on-demand attendees
CFA Institute members are encouraged to self-document their continuing professional development activities in their online CE tracker.
SPEAKERS
Tim Urbanowicz, CFAHead of Research & Investment Strategy
Innovator ETFs
Todd RosenbluthHead of Research
VettaFi
Disclaimer
By registering, you are certifying that you are a financial professional and agree to share your data with VettaFi and opt-in to receiving occasional communications about projects and events. The contents of this form are subject to VettaFi's Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.